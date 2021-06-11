6/12 Nation Briefs

Biden pulls plug on much wall funding

WASHINGTON — Under a Biden administration plan announced Friday, former President Donald Trump’s signature border wall project would lose much of its funding as well as the fast-track status that enabled it to bypass environmental regulations.

President Joe Biden suspended construction of the wall upon taking office while his administration reviewed the project. That angered Republicans in Congress who are eager to see it go forward amid an increase in apprehensions of migrants along the border.

The new plan does not cancel the wall project outright, but it’s still likely to face opposition in Congress, where many Republicans are eager to promote a project closely associated with Trump.

Iran pays up at U.N., is able to vote again

UNITED NATIONS — Iran regained its voting rights in the U.N. General Assembly on Friday after making the minimum payment on its U.N. dues and lashed out at the United States for maintaining sanctions that have prevented it from accessing billions of dollars in foreign banks.