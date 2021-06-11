6/12 Personalities

There’s no happy ending, as the late Anthony Bourdain is heard saying in a new documentary about his life, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun along the way.
“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” premiering Friday at the Tribeca Festival, dives into the highs and lows of the chef-turned-TV host and world traveler who tragically took his life three years ago this week.
“Tony was one of the good guys,” Morgan Neville, who directed “Roadrunner,” told the Daily News. “He was fighting the good fight. He was trying to open people’s minds and showing the world to people and showing how, if you break bread with people, we all want the same thing.
Neville, who won an Academy Award for “20 Feet from Stardom,” his 2013 documentary about backup singers, says it was also Bourdain’s “punk rock attitude about everything” that drew him to explore his life.
As the director combed through footage to use in his film, he jotted down every time Bourdain mentioned a song and created a 19-hour playlist.
“It’s all of Tony’s music,” he added. “And it’s Brian Eno and Iggy Pop and Johnny Thunders — it’s all these songs from his whole life, and I gave that to everybody that worked on the film to listen to and the songs on the film come out of that playlist. So the music was another way of getting inside his head.”
Vin Diesel made a mark as the street racer patriarch in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, but the storyline starring his longstanding character will soon come to an end.
Diesel said in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press that the “Fast and Furious” saga will conclude after two more films following the upcoming ninth installment, “F9,” which releases in theaters June 25. He said Universal Pictures wants to close out the saga in two parts.
The actor said the final two films could potentially release in 2023 then 2024.
— From wire reports