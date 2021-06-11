6/12 Personalities

There’s no happy ending, as the late Anthony Bourdain is heard saying in a new documentary about his life, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun along the way.

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” premiering Friday at the Tribeca Festival, dives into the highs and lows of the chef-turned-TV host and world traveler who tragically took his life three years ago this week.

“Tony was one of the good guys,” Morgan Neville, who directed “Roadrunner,” told the Daily News. “He was fighting the good fight. He was trying to open people’s minds and showing the world to people and showing how, if you break bread with people, we all want the same thing.

Neville, who won an Academy Award for “20 Feet from Stardom,” his 2013 documentary about backup singers, says it was also Bourdain’s “punk rock attitude about everything” that drew him to explore his life.

As the director combed through footage to use in his film, he jotted down every time Bourdain mentioned a song and created a 19-hour playlist.