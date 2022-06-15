6/16 Nation Briefs

Report: Abortions rise after a long decline

The number of abortions in the United States rose in 2020, ending a 30-year decline, according to a new report from the Guttmacher Institute, a research and advocacy group, that favors abortion rights.

The report was released as a deeply divided public awaits a ruling from the Supreme Court that could overturn the 50-year-old legal right to abortion established by its decision in Roe v. Wade. A leaked draft of the impending ruling appeared to show that a majority of the nine justices favor upending Roe.

A number of states have passed, or are considering, highly restrictive abortion laws in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling, which could come this month.

Calif. man indicted for targeting Kavanaugh

A federal grand jury has indicted a California man who was found with a gun, knife and pepper spray near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after telling police he was planning to kill the justice, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, Calif., was charged in a single-count indictment with attempting to murder a Justice of the United States.

Federal officials have said Roske said he purchased the gun to kill Kavanaugh and also planned to kill himself. He was arrested by police in Montgomery County, Md., after he called 911 and told a police dispatcher he was near Kavanaugh’s home and wanted to take his own life.

Biden tries to protect LGBTQ rights in push

President Joe Biden marked Pride Month on Wednesday by issuing a string of executive orders to bolster LGBTQ rights and push back against a tide of “hateful” laws enacted by Republican-run states.

Celebrating the monthlong festival of tolerance, Biden enacted orders to discourage so-called “conversion therapy” while promoting gender-affirming surgery and expanding protections for gay and transgender parents and children.

The White House says the actions, which will use money already allocated to federal agencies, will counter hundreds of anti-LGBTQ laws in GOP states.

The actions will also beef up programs that help combat suicide among LGBTQ children and teens.

LGBTQ rights advocates quickly cheered Biden’s moves as much-needed protection for a community under attack.

Alaska kids served sealant, not milk

A dozen children and two adults were served floor sealant instead of milk at a day care summer program at an Alaska elementary school after containers were apparently mixed up, the school district superintendent said Wednesday.

Several students complained of burning sensations in their mouth and throats, and at least one child was treated at a hospital after the Tuesday morning incident in Juneau, Superintendent Bridget Weiss said.

Juneau police are leading the investigation of how the mix-up occurred.

The sealant was removed and placed in chemical storage, and the school district had a state food inspector on site Wednesday morning .