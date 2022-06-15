6/16 Personalities

Dolly Parton is donating $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the organization announced Wednesday.

The new gift is one of several Parton has made to the center over the years, including a $1 million gift in April 2020 for COVID-19 vaccine research. That gift helped Vanderbilt researchers test an array of drugs aimed at reducing the life-threatening symptoms associated with COVID, the center said in a news release.

Parton’s new gift will support a variety of ongoing research at the medical center, including understanding how viruses and bacteria cause disease, understanding and preventing antibiotic resistance, preventing and treating infections, diagnosing and treating infections in children with cancer, and gauging the impact of childhood infections throughout the world, according to the news release.

Parton said she supports the work because she loves children.

“No child should ever have to suffer,” Parton said in a news release. “I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible.”

***

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America's pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor's advice and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.

Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.