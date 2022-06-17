6/18 Nation Briefs

Hate crime charges filed against 2 in Black man’s beating

Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs.

Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday.

According to arrest records, the victim — identified only by the initials D.B. — said he was walking away from the store when someone began yelling racial slurs. Investigators say Robert Lashley ran toward D.B. and began hitting him in the face.

Roy Lashley then allegedly struck D.B. several times with an ax handle as the Black man lay on the ground.

Building collapse kills 6 in Egypt’s Cairo

A building collapse early Friday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo killed six people, authorities said. It was not immediately known what caused it.

The city’s deputy governor, Ibrahim Abdel-Hadi, said in a statement released by the Interior Ministry that one family of six was believed to have been inside the six-story building in the el-Waily neighborhood when it gave way in the early morning.

Bulldozers and diggers were still lifting debris at the scene Friday afternoon.

Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and lack of maintenance is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.

Judges block pop-up beach parties in 2 Jersey Shore towns

Two Jersey Shore towns plan to have extra police on hand this weekend, even though judges have blocked pop-up beach parties from happening there.

In separate rulings Thursday, judges in Monmouth and Ocean counties issued rulings barring the parties from taking place without organizers first obtaining permits.

That put an end to plans for large parties in Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach that were widely promoted on social media. Fliers encouraged attendees to bring their own liquor and marijuana and promised public boxing matches.

The court rulings required organizers to post prominent social media notices warning the parties have been canceled .

Larry Nassar loses last appeal in scandal

The Michigan Supreme Court rejected Friday a final appeal from sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts.

Attorneys for Nassar said he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing, based on vengeful remarks by Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who called him a “monster” who would “wither” in prison.

“We decline to expend additional judicial resources and further subject the victims in this case to additional trauma where the questions at hand present nothing more than an academic exercise,” the court said in a two-page order.

Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting gymnasts and other athletes with his hands under the guise of medical treatment for hip and leg injuries.

He is currently in federal prison for child pornography crimes in a different case .