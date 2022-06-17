6/18 Personalities

Jamie Spears has filed legal documents demanding his daughter Britney Spears sit for a deposition in the ongoing court battle surrounding her terminated conservatorship.

Jamie, 69, wants Britney questioned under oath about several things, TMZ reported. He was upset by her claims that she was forced to go to therapy, forced to give blood and denied medication she had requested.

Britney, 40, has detailed the cruel conditions of her conservatorship in several posts, both during the arrangement and after it was terminated in November 2021.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer, promised a “top-to-bottom” review of Jamie’s conduct during the conservatorship. Britney has said she wants her dad prosecuted for conservatorship abuse.

Rosengart described Jamie’s latest filing as “another tactic to bully, harass and intimidate his daughter — his own daughter,” according to TMZ. Rosengart also said Jamie refused to sit for a deposition himself.

***

Winter has come and gone for one of the most beloved “Game of Thrones” characters — but his story’s not over yet.

HBO has reportedly entered into early development stages of a Jon Snow-based spinoff series of the Emmy-winning phenomenon based on a series of fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin.

Actor Kit Harington, who was twice nominated for his portrayal of the action-hero heartthrob — who went from illegitimate son to potential heir to the Iron Throne without ever sacrificing his morals — is expected to reprise his role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project would give fans insight into the fates of the HBO series’ few surviving characters.

“House of the Dragon,” a prequel about the ancestors of the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke in the original), and set 200 years before “Thrones,” debuts Aug. 21.