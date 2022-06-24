6/25 Nation Briefs

Congress passes free student meal extension through summer

Congress passed a bill Friday that aims to keep up the expanded, pandemic-era distribution of free meals for all students this summer.

Final passage of the Keep Kids Fed Act in the U.S. House came less than a week before rule changes for child nutrition programs were set to expire June 30.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden .

Rules that have allowed all students to receive meals for free at school, regardless of family income level, are still set to expire before the next academic year.

Man survived 29 days in a coma, killed 3 years later

Family and friends of Victor Hallcy Sr. released balloons and doves Sunday in Denver in a bittersweet Father’s Day tribute. Hallcy died Easter Sunday in a two-vehicle crash when the vehicle he was in was hit by a driver who allegedly ran a red light.

In recent years, Hallcy Sr. endured health issues, including a long hospital stay — 93 days — in which he went into a coma for 29 days. He was released in December 2019.

Adhanom Asgodom Ali, 60, is described by police investigators as the “at-fault driver” in the fatal crash. Ali is being investigated for careless driving resulting in death. He has a court hearing scheduled July 8.

Curators apologize for antisemitic work at German art show

The curators of a major art show in Germany have apologized for including a work featuring antisemitic elements that prompted an outcry at the event’s opening this week.

The installation featured a soldier with the face of a pig, wearing a neckerchief with a Star of David and a helmet inscribed with the word “Mossad,” the name of Israel’s intelligence agency.

But Indonesian art collective Ruangrupa, which curated the exhibition, said in a statement Thursday curators had “collectively failed to spot the figure in the work, which is a character that evokes classical stereotypes of antisemitism.”

“We take this opportunity to educate ourselves further about the atrocious history ... of antisemitism and are shocked that this figure made it into the work in question,” Ruangrupa said in a statement.

Alabama judge cited for remarks against governor

An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender was removed from duty and could be ousted from office, records show.

Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended after the Judicial Inquiry Commission accused him of violating judicial ethics with remarks about Republican Gov. Kay Ivey .

Patterson referred to the 77-year-old Ivey as “Gov. MeMaw” in an order complaining about her decision to make most people remain at home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission alleged.

Patterson apologized to Ivey in a letter in which he said his remark “was a poor attempt at humor in the midst of this Covid-19 mess,” but continued using the term in reference to Ivey in discussions with lawyers, investigators found.