6/26 Personalities

Mishael Morgan of “The Young and the Restless” won as lead drama actress Friday night, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys.

Morgan was previously nominated in the supporting category. The 35-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago plays Amanda Sinclair on the CBS soap opera.

“I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do,” Morgan said. “Now, there are little girls all around the world, and they’re seeing another step forward, and they know that no matter their industry, no matter their vocation, no matter what, they can strive to be the best at what they do.”

Morgan is in her second stint on “Y&R.” She first joined the soap in 2013 and stayed until 2018. She returned in 2019 as a different character.

***

Eminem and Snoop Dogg have teamed up for “From The D 2 The LBC,” the first time the two veteran rappers have co-headlined a song together.

“This probably should have happened awhile ago,” Em says at the top of the song before trading verses with Snoop over the Eminem-produced instrumental, built on a spare drum beat, strings and an operatic vocal sample.

The partially animated video for the song sees Eminem and Snoop performing in a recording studio together and also appearing as their Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT counterparts. The video was viewed more than 1.1 million times in its first eight hours.

The collaboration follows a 2020 spat between Eminem and Snoop Dogg that emerged when, during an interview, Snoop didn’t include Eminem on his list of top MCs.

The two eventually settled their beef after Snoop reportedly apologized.

“From the D 2 The LBC” is Eminem’s second new song this month. Last week, he released “The King and I,” his song from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”