6/29 Nation Briefs

2nd mostly Black La. district nixed for 2022

The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold a lower court ruling that Louisiana must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power.

With the three liberal justices dissenting, the high court short-circuited an order from a federal judge to create a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana.

The state will hold elections this year under a congressional map adopted by its Republican-dominated legislature with white majorities in five of six districts.

Death sentence for Israeli woman axed

The United Arab Emirates has canceled a death sentence issued earlier this year to an Israeli woman who was convicted of cocaine possession, her lawyer said Tuesday.

Fida Kiwan, a 43-year-old resident of the northern Israeli city of Haifa, was sentenced in April. The Israeli news site Ynet said at the time that Kiwan was arrested March 21, 2021, with half a kilogram of cocaine she claimed did not belong to her.

Mordechai Tzivin, an Israeli lawyer representing her, confirmed the death sentence was dropped on appeal. She still faces a potentially lengthy prison sentence.

Fire kills 51 at Colombia prison

A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 51 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported Tuesday.

The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol it’s not clear if all of the dead were prisoners.

He said the fire broke out during what appeared to be an attempted riot early Tuesday at the medium-security prison in the city of Tulua.

He said inmates had set mattresses on fire without considering the consequences.

Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz added more than 20 inmates were being treated for injuries in hospital and said two prison guards sustained minor injuries.

President Iván Duque expressed condolences to the families of those who died and said he had ordered investigations into the cause.

Airbnb permanently bans parties

Airbnb is making permanent its ban on parties at homes listed on the site for short-term rentals.

The San Francisco company believes the ban has worked, saying Tuesday that reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.

More than 6,600 guests were suspended last year for related violations, Airbnb said.

Airbnb began to crack down on parties in 2019 after a fatal shooting at a party in a house in California. At that time, the company prohibited advertising parties at Airbnb locations on social media.

The number of parties at Airbnb locations increased during the pandemic, Airbnb said, as people moved gatherings from bars and clubs to rented homes. That led to a temporary ban in 2020.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb said it will lift a limit of 16 people at rented properties. It said the cap was prompted by health concerns before vaccines against COVID-19 were available.