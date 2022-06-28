6/29 Personalities

Woody Allen’s filmmaking career may soon reach its final act.

Allen said Tuesday during an Instagram Live interview with Alec Baldwin he likely won’t write or direct many more movies.

“I’m 86 years old. But I like staying home and writing,” Allen told Baldwin. “I’ll probably make at least one more movie, but a lot of the thrill is gone because it doesn’t have the whole cinema effect.”

The controversial filmmaker didn’t address his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow’s sexual abuse allegations against him during Tuesday’s interview, but has previously denied the claim.

Farrow claims Allen abused her in 1992, when she was 7. Allen was in a relationship with actress Mia Farrow when they adopted Dylan as a baby.

Baldwin turned the comments off during Tuesday’s interview, which went for nearly an hour and was interrupted multiple times due to connection issues.

***

Halsey said good riddance to concertgoers who walked out of her show in Arizona on Sunday as she advocated onstage for reproductive rights.

On Monday, the "Without Me" hit-maker responded on Twitter to a fan who was sickened by the number of people who exited the concert at Phoenix's Ak-Chin Pavilion amphitheater.

According to Twitter user @MariaRawrz, attendees left the venue when Halsey spoke out against the Supreme Court's reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting the right to have an abortion.

"Downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out," Halsey tweeted.

The Grammy nominee was among several musicians who protested the Supreme Court's actions this weekend in front of a live crowd. Among others who publicly denounced the overturning were Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish and Billie Joe Armstrong.