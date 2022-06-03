6/4 Nation Briefs

Former NYPD officer arrested at US Capitol

A retired NYPD officer was arrested Friday at the U.S. Capitol with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor, high-capacity magazines and other ammunition, authorities said.

Jerome Felipe, who retired from the NYPD in 2018, flashed a fake badge that said “Department of the INTERPOL” and made a false statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency, according to the Capitol Police.

Authorities said Felipe, 53, lives in Flint, Mich.

Felipe gave officers permission to search his vehicle. No real guns were found, officials said.

Investigators are still working to determine Felipe’s motivations.

Buffalo survivor says parents are at fault

An employee who survived a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket sought a court order Friday to question the 18-year-old gunman’s parents under oath in anticipation of filing a lawsuit against them.

An attorney filed the requests on behalf of Zaire Goodman, one of three people who survived being shot when the gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14.

Ten Black people died in the attack.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Thursday that only Payton Gendron appeared to be criminally liable for the shooting. “No one else is on my radar to be charged,” Flynn said after Gendron was arraigned.

But attorneys for the victims’ families have said they are considering action against social media platforms, the gun maker and anyone else they believe may bear responsibility.

Wis. man killed in ‘targeted’ attack

A man was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin on Friday, and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what may have been a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Wisconsin’s attorney general said.

Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim or the suspect but said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.”

Kaul said the man is in critical condition.

For Voss, the incident came as a shock in a usually quiet neighborhood, where houses sit alongside farmland and wooded lots, 80 miles northwest of Madison.

Confederate holidays fading away in La.

House-passed legislation in Louisiana to erase Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from a list of Louisiana holidays was approved 28-4 Friday by the state Senate.

Neither holiday has been officially observed by state government in years. Backers of the bill said the holidays should be wiped from state law because they commemorated slavery and white supremacy.

Handling the bill on the Senate floor, Sen. Jay Luneau, an Alexandria Democrat, disputed arguments that have come from opponents of the bill that the holidays are part of state history.

“It is important for us to realize that there is a way to commemorate history without glorifying the atrocities,” Luneau said.