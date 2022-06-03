6/4 Personalities

Vivica A. Fox had some harsh words about Jada Pinkett Smith’s comments on the now-infamous Oscars slap.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” guest co-hosts Fox and Carson Kressley discussed Pinkett Smith’s first public comments on the March 27 moment when her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

“What did you think about that?” Kressley, 52, asked his co-host, who responded briefly.

“When I saw this video last night, it made me cry; I’ll be very honest with you guys,” Fox said, referring to comments made Wednesday by Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk.”

Fox went on to say that there was “no accountability” on the part of Pinkett Smith in her comments.

“I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up,” Fox said. “I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part.”

***

Despite a last-minute plea from Kim Kardashian, an incarcerated father was not granted the temporary release he needed to attend the funeral of his daughter, who was one of 21 people killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

The 41-year-old reality TV star posted a photo of 10-year-old Eliahana “Ellie” Cruz Torres on Thursday along with an eleventh-hour request to free her father, Eli Torres.

Despite Kardashian’s efforts, Eli Torres was not released in time for his daughter’s funeral, The San Antonio Express-News reported.

Instead, he was told he would have to participate in the ceremony virtually.

“The choices I made, it cost me. I could have prevented this from happening, somehow, some way, as a father,” he said. “I could have stopped it somehow. Protected her.”