6/5 Nation Briefs

N.C. deputy involved in shooting resigns

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A sheriff’s deputy who was involved in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City, N.C., is resigning, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday.

The statement from Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten II provides no reason for Aaron Lewellyn’s departure. The deputy is using accrued leave time before his official resignation on June 30.

Lewellyn was one of three deputies placed on extended leave following the April 21 shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. while the deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants at his home. The two others returned to work this week.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said last month that the shooting was justified because Brown struck a deputy with his car and nearly ran him over while ignoring commands to show his hands and get out of the vehicle.

