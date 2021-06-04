6/5 Nation Briefs

N.C. deputy involved in shooting resigns
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A sheriff’s deputy who was involved in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City, N.C., is resigning, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday.
The statement from Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten II provides no reason for Aaron Lewellyn’s departure. The deputy is using accrued leave time before his official resignation on June 30.
Lewellyn was one of three deputies placed on extended leave following the April 21 shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. while the deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants at his home. The two others returned to work this week.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said last month that the shooting was justified because Brown struck a deputy with his car and nearly ran him over while ignoring commands to show his hands and get out of the vehicle.
Minn. man fatally shot during arrest attempt
Authorities said Friday that a man wanted on a weapons violation fired a gun before deputies fatally shot him in Minneapolis, a city on edge since George Floyd’s death more than a year ago under an officer’s knee and the more recent fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in a nearby suburb.
Family and friends identified the man killed Thursday as Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old father of three.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest Smith on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun, authorities said. The Marshals Service said in a statement Thursday that Smith, who was in a parked vehicle, didn’t comply with law enforcement and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject.”
Civil rights case in Floyd’s death delayed
MINNEAPOLIS — A magistrate judge has delayed until September the arraignment of four former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd’s death, ruling Friday that the case is complex and not subject to time restraints under the Speedy Trial Act.
A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao last month, alleging they violated Floyd’s rights while acting under government authority as Floyd was restrained face-down, handcuffed and not resisting.
Prosecutors had asked for more time to prepare for the case. Defense attorneys did not oppose the delay.
Trump’s ex-lawyer meets with lawmakers
WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Friday that a nearly eight-hour interview with former President Donald Trump’s top White House lawyer “shed new light on several troubling events” during his presidency.
The closed-door interview, which came two years after House Democrats originally sought his testimony, was originally part of Democrats’ efforts to investigate whether Trump tried to obstruct Justice Department investigations into his 2016 presidential campaign. House Democrats sued after McGahn defied an April 2019 subpoena on Trump’s orders.
— From wire reports