6/5 Personalities

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, the daughter of New York’s governor, used a social media post this week to share her “queer” identity and to call for allies to speak up against homophobia.

“To those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us and innate attraction beyond cis het folks, please know that you are not alone,” the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me. I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness.”

Kennedy-Cuomo has often used her social media accounts to advocate for the LGBTQ community, including those affected by sexual assault. She has also shared pictures of herself at Pride marches with family members, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat who pushed for the successful passage of same-sex marriage legislation in the state in 2011.

***

Elin Hilderbrand has asked that a reference to Anne Frank in her new novel be taken out after numerous online readers alleged the passage was insensitive and anti-Semitic.