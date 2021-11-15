6 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $515,000

Gorgeous Traditional Red Brick Home In Wellington Farms. Foyer opens to the Dining Room w/ light streaming in its large window illuminating the hardwood floors & vaulted ceilings; a First Floor Bedroom featuring a triple window & lots of closet space; and the Living Room which features built-ins, a brick fireplace, hardwood floors, wainscotting, a fan, and French doors to the back deck. The Eat-in Kitchen boasts custom built cabinetry, crown molding, all stainless appliances, double wall oven, granite countertops, tile backsplash, hood vent, bar seating, pendant lighting, recessed lighting & chandelier in the Eat-in area. The Primary Suite includes a walk-in closet & Ensuite Bath w/ double vanity, and separate shower and soaker tub. Main floor includes a 3rd and 4th Bedroom, Full & Half Hall Bath & Laundry Room. Upstairs is a Flex Room, a Full Hall Bath shower/tub combo, two more spacious BRs, door to hall bath. Upgrades include Roof (2017), Dual Zone HVAC (2015), Kitchen (2016), New Generator/electrical panels. Extra features include irrigation system, outdoor lighting, storage shed detached, & thermal windows, and 2 Car Garage. Don’t miss this one - set up your showing today!