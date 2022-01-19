6 Bedroom Home in Dinwiddie - $474,900

Step back in time and into this beautiful Georgian style home with over 5000 SF of living space. The home was built in 1910 by Virginia House of Delegates member Isaac Newton Coleman and sits on 10.63 acres in Dinwiddie County. This is your own private estate with endless possibilities! Much of the 10+ acres is fenced with four board fencing that is perfect for horses for the equestrian minded or cows for those looking to homestead. There are multiple equipment-sized gates that allow easy access to the fields for haying or trailering. There is a large four stall barn that was constructed in the early 1990’s. It is complete with electricity, a large hay loft and the ability to store your ultralight aircraft on the backside! Not into flying? No problem! You can easily turn the hangar into four additional stalls for your livestock friends! Imagine what you could produce on this piece of land if you are interested in homesteading or even a bed & breakfast!