6 Bedroom Home in Dinwiddie - $595,500

Beautiful HISTORIC farmhouse in Dinwiddie on massive 72 acre lot! This extraordinary home, Raceland, has such an incredible story to tell. Lived in by original owners for over 200 yrs, this gem shines w/character & history. The basement has been transformed into a stellar in-law suite made of brick laid in English bond. The most recent alterations were made by Sam Daniel, the architect for the latest restoration of the governor’s mansion. Raceland had both Union & Confederate encampments near or on the property during the latter period of the Civil War. Raceland achieved its fame as the home of "Racer Billy" Wynn who built a racetrack & stables on the property to make a full-service horse racing & breeding operation. The list goes on for significant owners & historic events that have taken place on the property. The impeccable interior doesn't disappoint, featuring 6 BR, 4.5 BA, two primary suites, 5 fireplaces, classic molding throughout & gorgeous HDWD. Exterior is another delight w/covered porch, full front porch & rear patio. A few more features to highlight include dual staircase, formal dining room, sitting room, 1st floor primary suite & cozy fireplace in nearly every room!