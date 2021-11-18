Welcome to the real deal Y'all! A beautiful log home made of hand scraped logs, spruce floors, vaulted cathedral ceilings, loft overlooking great room, two wood stoves, one in great room and one in the full apartment downstairs, large open concept kitchen with a massive island, great room and dining area. Covered porches and open decks and lovely in-ground pool. This home fronts a private road and also the back of property fronts the Little River. Bring your kayak and fishing polls! Bring your pool floats and get ready to spend time at home like vacation!! This fabulous private home is a one of a kind!! This is not your typical two story cookie-cutter sitting on a small lot facing neighbors on all sides in a HOA community.....the privacy and acerage cannot even be compared!! Come let your imagination take over as to all the fun and relaxation you can enjoy right at home, everyday, all day long!! Downstairs open basement apartment can be accessed from inside and therefore would make a nice inlaw suite, older child apartment, extra bedrooms for family or a B&B!!
6 Bedroom Home in Doswell - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Delta-8 is gaining in popularity in the Richmond area as an alternative to marijuana, but is it safe?
On a recent Friday night at Main Line Brewery, a rock band played on stage, people were dancing and drinking, and the skunky scent of marijuan…
A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy died in a shooting Friday night in eastern Richmond. There have been more homicides in 2021 than all of 2020.
Virginia Tech dismissed football coach Justin Fuente on Tuesday, ending a six-year tenure that began with an ACC Coastal Division title but sp…
LEESBURG — Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin promised on Monday to declare Virginia “open for business” on the day he is inaugurated in January, with …
Abdul Bani-Ahmad was only 9 years old, but already knew he wanted to be a judge.
In goodwill gesture, Washington Football Team tears up contracts for premium seat holders, will upgrade experience
The Washington Football Team announced Friday to season ticket holders a multi-million dollar investment in upgrading the fan experience at Fe…
The Richmond area has a new way of getting used cars.
It has never been more expensive to be a renter in Richmond.
Players from Douglas Freeman, King William, Patrick Henry, Manchester and Midlothian are up for this week's award.
Three teens charged in quadruple shooting that left two children dead Friday night in Richmond; reward offered for fourth suspect
Authorities have arrested three teenagers in connection with Friday night’s drive-by shooting that killed two children and wounded two men out…