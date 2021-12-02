6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $588,141

The main floor of this popular home offers a formal living room, a spacious great room and an open dining area that flows into a spacious kitchen with a center island, walk-in pantry and sunroom acess.. Upstairs, you'll find a convenient laundry, a large loft, and a lavish owner's suite with a deluxe bath. Three additional bedrooms and a bath round out this floor. A finished basement with a rec room, two bedrooms and a bathroom completes this home.