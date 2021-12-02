 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $588,141

6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $588,141

6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $588,141

The main floor of this popular home offers a formal living room, a spacious great room and an open dining area that flows into a spacious kitchen with a center island, walk-in pantry and sunroom acess.. Upstairs, you'll find a convenient laundry, a large loft, and a lavish owner's suite with a deluxe bath. Three additional bedrooms and a bath round out this floor. A finished basement with a rec room, two bedrooms and a bathroom completes this home.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News