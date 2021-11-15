6 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $1,500,000

Welcome home to this grand equestrian estate situated on 5 acres of immaculately manicured property. Barn w/apartment + views of the Iconic James River! Escape to your river deck for morning coffee or an evening sunset. Walk a few steps down to the dock & enjoy the river. Stunning architectural detailing, gourmet kitchen w/ marble floors, breakfast bar, new granite countertops, & new stainless steel appliances. The floor plan flows to each room w/ archways, crown molding, hardwood floors, chair railing, recessed lighting, fresh paint, new carpet & more. Cozy up next to the wood-burning fireplace in the living room with a book from your built-in bookshelves. The master suite features a spacious layout w/ private balcony, an expansive glass shower, soaking tub wrapped in ceramic tile placed in front of a bay window & his and hers walk-in closets w/ custom shelving. The recreation room includes a fireplace, a finished storage room, full bedroom & bathroom. The basement has been professionally dry-locked. Featuring a circular driveway, a 2-car garage, a white-washed brick colonial home with impressive curb appeal. This is truly a one of a kind, just 10 mins from downtown Richmond.