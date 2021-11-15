 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $869,950

SPECTAULAR 1-Owner Custom Home located on a private ¾ ACRE cul-de-sac lot in Foxhall, one of West End’s most sought after neighborhoods! Premium lot w/ professional landscaping, private woods & creek! Meticulously cared for & updated, come enjoy over 4900 sq ft of living space w/ hardwood floors on all 3 levels, 9 ft ceilings, arched entryways & detailed mouldings. Living & Dining rooms w/ wainscoting & ample baseboard outlets. Family Room features gas FP flanked by built-in bookshelves & opens to Florida Room basked in natural light! Chef’s Kitchen features island, dining area, ample white cabinetry & wine closet. HUGE 1st floor Rec Room w/ 12 windows – this space is perfect for the kids or entertaining guests! 2nd level has Primary Bedroom w/ walk-in closet & attached bath w/ double vanities, jetted tub & shower. 4 addt'l BRMS, 2 full baths & laundry room complete this level. Finished 3rd floor features 6th BDRM w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & full bath! Large rear deck, 2-car garage, irrigation system, new 50-year synthetic slate roof (‘14), water heater (‘14), 1st floor HVAC (‘16), 2nd floor HVAC (‘12), 3rd floor HVAC (‘04), asphalt driveway (‘21). Welcome Home Sweet Home!

