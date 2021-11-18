Welcome home to Tanyard Subdivision, a sought after golf community in the town of Louisa. This home features 5 BDRMS, 3.5 BTHS & has 3,882 Sqft of living space with an additional 1,330 Sqft 1 BDRM, 1 BTH in-law suite/apartment. Great room with hardwood flooring & propane fireplace that opens to the spacious kitchen that has granite counters, custom cabinets, breakfast bar & a breakfast room. Home office with propane fireplace & a huge laundry room. Large main level ensuite features 2 walk-in closets. Upstairs has 4 BDRMS, 2 full BTHS (one being a second primary suite). Lower level features a workout/entertainment space & in-law suite/apartment that has a master BDRM, great closet/storage space, 2 handicap accessible bathrooms, a full kitchen, laundry room & a private patio. 2 car attached garage on the lower level that has a separate entrance & the main level also has a 2 car attached garage. Whole house generator conveys. Professionally landscaped yard, paved driveway, covered front porch & a large screened in back porch. Situated against picturesque hole 7. High speed cable internet & TV, public water/sewer, trash pickup & a low $50/year HOA! Your dream home is waiting for you!
6 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $589,000
