6 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $499,000

Remarkably PRIVATE Transitional Home in Wildwood Estates on over an ACRE w. In-Ground Pool and 1st Floor Guest Bedrooms! This property shines with 6 BR, 3.5 BA, 3,938 sq ft, updated kitchen w. granite, sunny Florida room, & screened-in porch w. fireplace. A formal living & dining room are the perfect additions to make entertaining guests & family and breeze. Updated kitchen is adorned w/granite counters, white cabinetry, pantry & breakfast area. French doors open to fabulous screened-in porch w/gorgeous views of the pool! Florida room allows a flood of natural light through an abundance of windows & private entrance. Cozy up to wood-burning FP w/brick surround in expansive family room w/rustic beamed ceiling accents. Two guest bedrooms & full bath can be found just around the corner on the 1st floor. Retreat upstairs to incredible primary suite complete w/private balcony, en suite bath & sitting room. Additional 3 BRs each offer walk-in closets & access to shared BA. Bonus room is the perfect playroom w/direct access to BR's 5 & 6. Don't miss the phenomenal outdoor space w/vinyl in-ground pool & screened-in porch!