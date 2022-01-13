6 Bedroom Home in Moseley - $1,220,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gorgeous PerrinCrest Custom Homes build on the golf course! Located on Hole 7 in Magnolia Green. This home features over 5900 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, plus two powder rooms, includes a full finished basement with a second kitchen and wine cellar. First floor features a guest suite bedroom, kitchen, family room, dining room, office and laundry room. Second floor includes primary bedroom with large walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms each with own bathroom, a bonus room/bedroom #6, and second laundry room. Finished basement includes family room, bedroom, full bath, wet bar, wine cellar, and ample storage space.

