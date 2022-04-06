 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $159,000

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Fantastic opportunity for investor or new to the market investors wanting to start out with tenant occupied property to add or build a portfolio. Historic Petersburg location. ****48-72 hours lead time is required to schedule a showing.ONLY**** Large Colonial style home featuring 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Spacious front porch to enjoy the outdoors. Home is near shops, schools and restaurants along with I95.

