6 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $325,000

Completely renovated home in the Historic District of Petersburg. Great attention to detail while preserving some of the historic detailing. Fresh paint and all new kitchen appliances add to the beauty of the home. Since purchased the home has had an additional first floor bedroom added. New detached storage shed in the backyard. Convenience with multiple entrances and a completely fenced in backyard!! Back on the market at no fault to the seller.

