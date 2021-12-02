The Augusta Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This stunning Energy Star certified two-story home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION W/ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF WINTER 2022! This AMAZING HOME is located on 3 access and offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-car garage, and charming front porch. This versatile plan incorporates a study off the foyer that leads to a spacious gourmet kitchen with large island opening to a breakfast nook. The kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, 5 burner gas cook top, upgraded soft close cabinets, built in wall oven/microwave and upgraded vent hood.Located off of the garage are a mudroom, a spacious laundry room, bathroom, and a guest bedroom.The first floor private owner's suite is located off of the great room and offers a large walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, and large shower. There is also a gorgeous vaulted sun room accessible from the great room. The second floor has four bedrooms, including a guest suite w/en suite and walk in closet, 2 full bathrooms, and an expansive open loft. UNDER CONSTRUCTION in the sought after Tilmans Farm community!
6 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $740,109
