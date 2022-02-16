6 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $1,400,000

Mount Stirling is an example of “high-style” Greek Revival architecture . This registered historic home built in 1851 is located in Providence Forge. This home is rich with history and full of stories to tell. This property has been untouched by change and still represents its original character and charm. There are approx. 20 acres of beautiful grounds. An original structure still stands and is used to this day. Approximately 7500 sq ft with 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths in the home, 9 fireplaces, heart pine floors throughout, a full English basement, a walk up attic, an open porch, a screened porch, an in ground pool, and a bath house with two separate facilities. First offering since 1977.