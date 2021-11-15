6 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $667,390

Welcome to the Roanoke by Eastwood Homes, a 6 bedroom 5 ½ bath home, with a full walk out basement on the golf course. The first level includes a Formal Dining room, Office, Kitchen with large island and walk in pantry. Family room with gas fireplace. First floor bedroom with full bath. Front and back staircases, both with wood stairs lead to the second level with a Primary Bedroom suite with 2 walk in closets, trey ceilings, and luxurious Primary Bath. Bedroom 3 with Hall Bathroom. Bedroom 4 and 5 with a Jack and Jill Bathroom. A loft completes the second level. Full Basement with Bedroom 6, Full bathroom and recreation room. Exterior with C elevation stone. 2 car side load garage. 360 SF composite deck off the 1st level and a 360 SF concrete patio at the basement level. HOME to be built, photos only represent the Roanoke floor plan.