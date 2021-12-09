Welcome to the Roanoke by Eastwood Homes, a 6 bedroom 5 ½ bath home, with a full walk out basement on the golf course. The first level includes a Formal Dining room, Office, Kitchen with large island and walk in pantry. Family room with gas fireplace. First floor bedroom with full bath. Front and back staircases, both with wood stairs lead to the second level with a Primary Bedroom suite with 2 walk in closets, trey ceilings, and luxurious Primary Bath. Bedroom 3 with Hall Bathroom. Bedroom 4 and 5 with a Jack and Jill Bathroom. A loft completes the second level. Full Basement with Bedroom 6, Full bathroom and recreation room. Exterior with C elevation stone. 2 car side load garage. 360 SF composite deck off the 1st level and a 360 SF concrete patio at the basement level. HOME to be built, photos only represent the Roanoke floor plan.
6 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $735,425
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract in…
Labor Law: Biden Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach
The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges.
New options for washing your car or other vehicles have been sprouting up around the Richmond region over the past couple of years, with more …
Rising property values - up $4.2 billion in 2 years - means Richmond will lose millions in state education funding
Richmond is poised to lose millions in state education funding next year.
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday that he will use executive power to withdraw Virginia from a program called the Regional Greenhouse G…
This is how Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure at Virginia was destined to end. He was never going to coach college football into his dotage and was n…
HOT SPRINGS — Saying Republicans have turned Virginia red with an opportunity to keep it that way, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin gave a punchy pol…
Wisely, no employer has ever entrusted me with a managerial position. I have a hard enough time getting my fifth-grader to the bus stop in the…
Brennan Armstrong’s future with Virginia’s football program hinges on the evaluation of NFL scouts and the composition of the Cavaliers’ new c…