6 Bedroom Home in St Stephens Church - $1,200,000

Nestled on a knoll overlooking 23 acres of scenic farmland, Traveler's Rest represents both 18th and 19th century architecture and offers unique opportunity for multi-generational private retreat or hospitality venue. Italianate main residence (c. 1860) has 2 stories over walkout English basement and features 4 bedrooms/2 full baths, updated kitchen, living/dining, office, laundry, original woodwork, 12' ceilings, & 4 fireplaces. Original cottage residence (c. 1760) currently used as AirBnB has 2 bedrooms/2 full baths, living/dining areas, & laundry. Located on the original post road for the "Newtown" settlement, George Washington stayed here on his travels btw Mount Vernon and Williamsburg. An income producing equestrian property, the farm has original barn w/5 (possible 6) interior stalls & wash stall. New center aisle barn overlooks the stocked 1 acre+ pond has 4 stalls with loft storage. 20+ acres are fenced + 4 gates to customize pasture use. Atlantic broadband is here. 250+ years of history & charm define this exceptional property - what an amazing opportunity to fulfill your dream of horse, cattle, grape, or flower farming and become the next steward of this magical retreat!