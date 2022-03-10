6 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $422,623

EXCLUDES LOT PRICE This versatile floor plan has been redrawn more times than we can count!. With an affordable footprint, it can include as few as 4 bedrooms or as many as 8. Designed for the long-term, the Kellan offers a first-floor primary bedroom and living room with vaulted ceilings and a second-floor loft area overlooking the first floor. The bright airy kitchen has a view to the covered porch which opens both to the main living area and the primary bedroom. The many options for customizing this home make it a great choice those with unique needs. How can we make this model your dream home?