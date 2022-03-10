6 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $498,745

EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Glendan is a stunning home with sophisticated details that make this home a spacious retreat.. The well-designed kitchen is a chef”™s delight with its large granite-topped island and state-of-the-art appliances. The second-floor bedrooms feature a Jack-and-Jill bathroom connecting 2 rooms. The Master suite has an impressive master bath with walk-in closet. An additional loft area can be used as another bedroom or media room. An optional second-story balcony makes this house stand out from the rest. Other features include a huge 3 car side-loading garage and rear deck to enjoy the views.