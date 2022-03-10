EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Donegan is a beautiful design that comes standard with custom stone accents on the exterior.. This 2-story home can be built with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, ranging from 3,100 to 3,600 sq. ft. The first floor is complete with a well-appointed kitchen which expands out to a breakfast nook as well as a formal dining room. The large living room has the flexibility of more optional features like a beautiful gas fireplace. The first floor has an additional room that can either be a bedroom or you can put your own personality into making it a study or library. The other 4 bedrooms are on the second floor along with a convenient second floor laundry. The primary suite features a huge walk-in closet and a remarkable bath that is waiting for your design choices. Will it be a soaker or jetted tub? This custom-built home is just waiting for your tailoring.
6 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $512,491
Related to this story
Most Popular
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
'I'm humiliated from being beaten': Video shows chaotic scene as RPD officer confronts Richmond woman
Alecia Nelson stopped by a Family Dollar on Monday afternoon to get some snacks for her daughter’s third-grade class at Westover Hills Element…
"Students of all political persuasions hold back...from saying what we really think," Camp wrote in the newspaper.
Facing the highest gas prices on record and the highest inflation rates in decades, families across Virginia are having to do more with their …
Low-cost airline Breeze Airways said on Tuesday it is adding nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport to five U.S. destinations tha…
'We're mandating freedom:' American Freedom Convoy of truckers makes stop at Virginia Motor Speedway on way to D.C.
JAMAICA, Va. — They arrived later than planned but when the convoy of big-rig trucks, RVs and cars turned into the parking lot of Virginia Mot…
The Virginia Community College System is hiring a new chancellor. Gov. Youngkin says his office has been excluded from the search.
“I know he’s proud of me. He would tell me so many times he was proud of me for what I was doing.”
'It was a relief:' Buz Grossberg talks about closing Buz and Ned's original location; he's still cooking at new spot
Buz Grossberg is back cooking in the pit full time at Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue in western Henrico County now that the North Arthur Ashe Bou…