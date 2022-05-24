6 Questions to ask employers about remote workplaces

When you're getting ready for a job interview, you're probably thinking about all the questions your interviewer will ask you. While preparing for interview questions is essential, don't forget to show up with some questions of your own. If you're interviewing for a remote job, digging into the culture of the company where you're hoping to work should be a top priority. Understanding the remote work culture specifically is even more crucial. Here are questions to ask employers about remote workplaces.

How communication is handled throughout the company

You need to know how the hiring company handles communication across the whole organization. Some use one program specifically, while others use a combination of different programs to keep their employees engaged. While you'll likely be told which program they use, you'll also learn about what they expect from you when it comes to communication.

Many remote employees struggle with finding that ending time, so you're going to want to ask about the cut-off time. It's important yet challenging for remote workers to have time off without feeling like they're always on the clock.

How remote employees get feedback

Getting feedback from a manager often happens informally in an office setting—they might pop by to tell you about a job well done or to let you know the expectations around a new project. Feedback is essential for remote employees, too, in order to keep their careers progressing, but it might get overlooked.

The best way to gauge how your prospective boss might give you feedback and how comfortable they are doing it is to ask. If the hiring manager doesn't have a plan in place, then it might be a sign that they're not prepared to invest in the growth of a remote employee in the way you'd expect.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I)

Active community outreach, inclusive hiring practices, and a diverse upper management team are some of the best signs a remote company is committed to DE&I. If you didn't notice these during your initial research or hear about them during your interview, don't hesitate to ask questions. Companies should be happy to discuss their commitment to DE&I.

Company's culture and core values

One key indicator of a successful remote organization is a healthy company culture. And healthy cultures typically are built on core values. You need to get a sense in the interview process of what a company's core values are and, more crucially, how they are recognized and represented in the company's daily functions.

Effective core values should differentiate a company's culture and drive employee behavior and decision-making. Ideally, they are the traits an employee must demonstrate to gain recognition or advancement in the organization. This is especially true in remote organizations—when employees are not in the same workspace as colleagues or managers, it's important to have values that everyone uses as guidelines for how they show up for work.

Productivity management tools for employees

Working remotely requires a unique approach to project management compared to in-office positions—especially for anyone surrounded by distractions. Working with your teammates on a project may mean using software to keep tasks straight and a shared Google Calendar to stay on track to meet deadlines. Knowing what systems are already in place provides a good peek into company life. When teams use a management system that suits all, that suggests they're willing to try new things to find the right fit and have a good collaboration and companywide consistency.

The percentage of remote workforce