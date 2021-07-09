7/10 Personalities

Caitlyn Jenner held her first news conference Friday as a Republican candidate for California governor, but it was devoid of any detailed policy discussion 77 days after announcing she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Meeting with reporters for just under 15 minutes, Jenner asserted she is a serious candidate in the Sept. 14 election and claimed she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been done that shows that.
“I’m here to win it,” she said.
Jenner, who won the Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV personality and came out as a transgender woman, said she is better known than any other GOP candidate and even Newsom. The governor has been in office more than two years and earlier served as lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor.
In her brief appearance before reporters, she suggested building desalination plants to produce more water for the drought-ridden state but provided no specifics about when or where such plants could be built.
***
Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles last week in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert, authorities said.
Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.
Gilford police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said Thursday that Manson had turned himself into law enforcement in Los Angeles the week before. Manson was booked and released without bail pending a court appearance in New Hampshire.
The victim, a videographer, was in the venue’s stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault, Gilford police previously said. The misdemeanor charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.
— From wire reports