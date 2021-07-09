7/10 Personalities

Caitlyn Jenner held her first news conference Friday as a Republican candidate for California governor, but it was devoid of any detailed policy discussion 77 days after announcing she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Meeting with reporters for just under 15 minutes, Jenner asserted she is a serious candidate in the Sept. 14 election and claimed she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been done that shows that.

“I’m here to win it,” she said.

Jenner, who won the Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV personality and came out as a transgender woman, said she is better known than any other GOP candidate and even Newsom. The governor has been in office more than two years and earlier served as lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor.

In her brief appearance before reporters, she suggested building desalination plants to produce more water for the drought-ridden state but provided no specifics about when or where such plants could be built.

