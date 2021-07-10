7/11 Nation Briefs

On Friday, Death Valley National Park in California recorded a staggering high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit and could reach the same high on Saturday. If verified, the 130-degree reading would be the hottest high recorded there since July 1913, when the same Furnace Creek desert area hit 134 F, considered the highest reliably measured temperature on Earth.

The Beckwourth Complex — two lightning-caused fires burning 45 miles north of Lake Tahoe — showed no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.

California’s northern mountain areas already have seen several large fires that have destroyed more than a dozen homes. Although there are no confirmed reports of building damage, the fire prompted evacuation orders or warnings for roughly 2800 people along with the closure of nearly 200 square miles of Plumas National Forest.

The Carters celebrate 75 years of marriage

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter on Saturday turned to his wife Rosalynn and thanked her for 75 years of marriage, telling her that she’s always been right for him.