7/11 Personalities

Esther Bejarano, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who used the power of music to fight antisemitism and racism in post-war Germany, died early Saturday at the Jewish Hospital in Hamburg. She was 96. No cause of death was given.
Born in 1924 as the daughter of Jewish cantor Rudolf Loewy in French-occupied Saarlouis, the family later moved to Saarbruecken, where Bejarano enjoyed a musical and sheltered upbringing until the Nazis came to power and the city was returned to Germany in 1935.
Her parents and sister Ruth eventually were deported and killed, while Bejarano had to perform forced labor before being sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1943. There, she volunteered to become a member of the girls’ orchestra, playing the accordion every time trains full of Jews from across Europe arrived. Bejarano was later transferred to the Ravensbrueck concentration camp and survived a death march at the end of the war.
***
Léa Seydoux, one of France’s most famous actors, may miss the Cannes Film Festival after testing positive for COVID-19.
She has been fully vaccinated but tested positive while working on a film, her publicist confirmed Saturday. Seydoux is asymptomatic and isolating at home in Paris, hoping that negative tests on consecutive days could allow her to still attend the festival.
She stars in four films at the festival, including three that are vying for the top Palme d’Or award: Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”; Arnaud Desplechin’s “Deception”; Bruno Dumont’s “France”; and Ildikó Enyedi’s “The Story of My Wife.”
***
Actor William Smith, who played bikers, brawlers, cowboys and no-nonsense tough guys in films and television shows including “Laredo,” “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Any Which Way You Can,” has died at 88.
Smith amassed nearly 300 credits in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. He played Detective James “Kimo” Carew in the final season of the original “Hawaii Five-O” on CBS in 1979 and 1980.
— The Associated Press