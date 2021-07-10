7/11 Personalities

Esther Bejarano, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who used the power of music to fight antisemitism and racism in post-war Germany, died early Saturday at the Jewish Hospital in Hamburg. She was 96. No cause of death was given.

Born in 1924 as the daughter of Jewish cantor Rudolf Loewy in French-occupied Saarlouis, the family later moved to Saarbruecken, where Bejarano enjoyed a musical and sheltered upbringing until the Nazis came to power and the city was returned to Germany in 1935.

Her parents and sister Ruth eventually were deported and killed, while Bejarano had to perform forced labor before being sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1943. There, she volunteered to become a member of the girls’ orchestra, playing the accordion every time trains full of Jews from across Europe arrived. Bejarano was later transferred to the Ravensbrueck concentration camp and survived a death march at the end of the war.

***

Léa Seydoux, one of France’s most famous actors, may miss the Cannes Film Festival after testing positive for COVID-19.