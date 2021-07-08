 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7/12 MetroBiz Index
0 Comments

7/12 MetroBiz Index

  • 0

On the cover: Kenneth Jones is owner of Prestige Construction, which builds residential and commercial projects. Jones said prices of materials have skyrocketed, which affects everyone. D8

Cover photo by: Staff photographer Bob Brown

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News