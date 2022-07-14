7/15 Nation Briefs

Trump teases 2024 bid in interview

Former President Donald Trump suggested in a new interview that he has decided to run for president again in 2024 and is only considering when to launch his campaign.

“My big decision will be whether I go before or after [the midterm elections],” Trump told New York magazine in an interview published Thursday.

The Washington Post said Trump will jump into the race in September to rally his supporters before the midterm elections, in which Republicans hope to retake control of Congress.

One adviser put the odds at better than 2 to 1 that Trump announces his campaign before the midterms.

Man pleads not guilty in kids’ drownings

A suburban Chicago man accused in the drowning deaths of his three children pleaded not guilty Thursday to three counts of first-degree murder.

Officers responding to a 911 call from the children’s mother discovered their bodies inside Karels’ home in Round Lake Beach. Officers at the scene found a note from Jason E. Karels, the father, that said, “If I can’t have them, neither can you,” the Lake County State’s Attorney Office said.

Authorities have said Karels and the mother were separated but shared joint custody.

Karels was arrested the day of the drownings following a pursuit by state troopers that ended in a crash at an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet. He is being held without bond at Lake County Jail.

$100K in stolen goods found in camp bunker

Six people have been arrested in San Jose after officers discovered an underground bunker at a homeless encampment with $100,000 of stolen power tools, weapons and other goods, police said.

Officers on Tuesday recovered the stolen property that was taken to the bunker near a creek after it was stolen from a nearby business, San Jose police said in a statement.

The thieves stole power tools, three hunting shotguns, ammunition and three pickup trucks that police said were used to transport the haul to a bunker near Coyote Creek in San Jose.

Images from authorities showed the bunker had wooden beams, walls and a ceiling and electricity extension cords that police said appeared to be “plugged into somebody else’s source.”

Ariz. police: Stop yelling at tourists

Police in a old Arizona mining town that gets 1 million tourists annually are warning residents to stop yelling at visitors or they could face harassment charges.

Jerome was once home to one of Arizona’s largest copper mines and is now an hub for artists. Tourists take in its scenic views and visit stores and bars along the winding mountain road that passes through it.

But Jerome police said on Facebook this week it “has come to our attention that some people visiting our town on short visits and using lawful short term parking passes are being yelled at or having notes left on their cars by local residents.”

And it warned: “Yelling at, or leaving notes could, in some cases, constitute harassment under Arizona Revised Statutes.”

Residents who think people may have violated parking regulations were asked to contact police.