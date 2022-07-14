7/15 Personalities

Giveon is a hopeless romantic. That could be why his disappointment toward failed relationships has been on full display in his music and is palpable throughout his debut album, “Give or Take.”

“I just feel like the way society is going now, so many people, they just want to give up on it,” says Giveon of “At Least We Tried” from the new project. “I understand that, but we can’t have a loveless world. What does that even look like?”

In a musical climate where mainstream male R&B and rap often overlap both sonically and in subject matter with tales of partying and living in the moment, Giveon has skillfully penetrated radio rotations and playlists with stories about the mercurial nature of love.

“The moment I go through something, I’ll write a song about it and that will just make me feel a lot better,” the singer said. “When I’m happy, I’m not too much running to the studio. I’m enjoying whatever it is that’s making me happy.”

Debuting last month at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, the 15-track project is the first full-length album from the 27-year-old baritone whose hit ballad “Heartbreak Anniversary” competed for best R&B song at the Grammys this year.

***

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for their 4-year-old daughter via surrogate, but don’t count on a reunion for mom and dad. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative for Kardashian said Thursday in a statement.

The 38-year-old reality star and Good American clothing brand co-founder started dating the Chicago Bulls player in 2016, and they’ve had a rollercoaster relationship ever since. In December, it was revealed that Thompson was having a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols, who he’d been with around his 30th birthday in March 2021.

Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson last year. The baby, a boy, is now 7 months old. Thompson, 31, is also the father of a 5-year-old son he had with ex Jordan Craig.