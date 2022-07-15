7/16 Nation Briefs

Guatemala returns 1st Texas trailer victim

Guatemala repatriated its first victim Friday from the smuggling attempt that left 53 migrants from Mexico and Central America dead last month in San Antonio, Texas.

The body of 13-year-old Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac arrived around midday in Guatemala’s capital. Twenty-one Guatemalans were among the migrants who died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer June 27 in sweltering heat.

The boy’s family was on hand to receive the casket at the capital’s airport.

Guachiac Sipac was an Indigenous Quiche who spoke little Spanish, but he set out with his cousin for the United States, both hoping to work and help their families. His cousin, Wilmer Tulul, died, too, and his body was expected to return to Guatemala on Saturday.

Grandma sought after child abandoned in car

Authorities are searching for the grandmother of a toddler after her 2-year-old grandchild was found alone and abandoned for two days in a locked car on a rural Alaska road.

The search for Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, is being concentrated around the community of Healy, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. The car was found abandoned Thursday on Stampede Road, just outside Healy.

The child appeared to be in good health and was handed over to the state Office of Children’s Services, the statement said.

Officials said evidence in the car indicated the child and car were abandoned Tuesday. Wilson was the last known person with the child, the statement said.

Mexico captures drug lord Quintero

Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, an official with Mexico’s navy confirmed Friday.

Caro Quintero walked free in 2013 after 28 years in prison when a court overturned his 40-year sentence for the 1985 kidnapping and killing of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Caro Quintero had since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in the Mexico border state of Sonora.

He was on the FBI’s most wanted list, with a $20 million reward for his capture through the State Department’s Narcotics Rewards Program. He was added to the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list in 2018.

Retired Justice Breyer to join Harvard faculty

Harvard said Friday that retired Justice Stephen Breyer, who retired from the Supreme Court on June 30, is rejoining its law school faculty.

Breyer is a graduate of the law school and first joined the Harvard faculty in 1967. He continued to teach at Harvard after he became a federal appeals court judge in 1980 until former President Bill Clinton nominated him to the Supreme Court in 1994.

Harvard said in a statement Breyer will “teach seminars and reading groups, continue to write books and produce scholarship, and participate in the intellectual life of the school and in the broader Harvard community.”

Breyer, 83, does not yet have any classes listed in Harvard’s online course catalog. However, the school said his appointment as Byrne Professor of Administrative Law and Process would be effective immediately.