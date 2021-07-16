7/17 Nation Briefs

Leader vows to catch plotters in S. Africa
JOHANNESBURG — Standing before a looted mall and surrounded by soldiers, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed Friday to restore order to the country after a week of violence set off by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.
Visiting the port city of Durban in hard-hit KwaZulu-Natal province, Zuma’s home area, Ramaphosa said the chaos and violence in which more than 200 people died had been “planned and coordinated” and that the instigators will be prosecuted.
More than 2,500 people have been arrested for theft and vandalism and 212 people have died, Ramaphosa told the nation later Friday.
News photographer is killed in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — Afghan government forces battled Friday to retake a border crossing with Pakistan from Taliban insurgents, and the Reuters news agency said one of its photographers was killed in the area.
The Taliban had overrun the Spin Boldak crossing earlier in the week. On Friday, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian tweeted that the government had retaken control.
Reuters said Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was embedded with the Afghan special forces, was killed as the commando unit sought to recapture Spin Boldak.
Cuomo election fund was used for lawyer
ALBANY, N.Y. — Campaign filings reveal Gov. Andrew Cuomo used his re-election war chest to pay out $284,000 to a high-powered attorney representing him as he faces sexual misconduct allegations.
The reveal comes as the embattled governor — who denied last month that donor cash was being used to cover legal costs — is expected to be interviewed this weekend by investigators probing the claims on behalf of Attorney General Letitia James’ office.
State Board of Elections filings shows that the governor’s campaign paid attorney Rita Glavin’s firm $173,098 on June 2, the very same day Cuomo claimed at a press conference he wasn’t using donations for such services “at this time.”
A separate payment of $111,774 was made to Glavin a month earlier on May 3. Both are chalked up to “professional services.” Glavin and the Cuomo campaign did not respond to requests for comment.
Three charged in 2018 duck boat accident
A boat captain and two other employees were charged Friday in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat on a Missouri lake during a severe thunderstorm in 2018.
A total of 63 felony charges were filed in Stone County, Mo., in the case. Captain Kenneth Scott McKee, general manager Curtis Lanham and manager on duty Charles Baltzell were charged after a federal judge dismissed earlier charges filed by federal prosecutors, concluding they did not have jurisdiction.