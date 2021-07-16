7/17 Nation Briefs

Cuomo election fund was used for lawyer

ALBANY, N.Y. — Campaign filings reveal Gov. Andrew Cuomo used his re-election war chest to pay out $284,000 to a high-powered attorney representing him as he faces sexual misconduct allegations.

The reveal comes as the embattled governor — who denied last month that donor cash was being used to cover legal costs — is expected to be interviewed this weekend by investigators probing the claims on behalf of Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

State Board of Elections filings shows that the governor’s campaign paid attorney Rita Glavin’s firm $173,098 on June 2, the very same day Cuomo claimed at a press conference he wasn’t using donations for such services “at this time.”

A separate payment of $111,774 was made to Glavin a month earlier on May 3. Both are chalked up to “professional services.” Glavin and the Cuomo campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Three charged in 2018 duck boat accident

A boat captain and two other employees were charged Friday in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat on a Missouri lake during a severe thunderstorm in 2018.