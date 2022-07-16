7/17 Nation Briefs

New shooting game at Fla. park upsets

A new addition to the Wheel at ICON Park allowing riders to shoot at targets from above has some questioning its sensibility amid a spate of mass shootings throughout the country.

By adding an extra $5.95 to tickets, riders are given laser blasters and instructions to aim and shoot at 50 different targets throughout the park during the 18-minute up-and-down circle ride, which towers over Orlando’s tourism corridor.

Less than two weeks ago a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb, just one of several deadly shootings in the country so far this year.

State Sen. Linda Stewart, an Orlando Democrat, said in a retweet: “This is in poor taste!”

Tropical Storm Estelle building near Mexico

Newly formed Tropical Storm Estelle rapidly gained force off of Mexico’s Pacific coast on Saturday and forecasters said it was likely to become a major hurricane, though without threatening land.

It was centered about 350 miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico, on Saturday and was heading to the west-northwest at 10 mph . Tropical storm-force winds expended outward as far as 60 miles .

Forecasters said it was expected to remain well offshore as it grows stronger — likely reaching major hurricane force by Monday.

The Hurricane Center said the storm already was stirring up high surf along the coast of southwestern Mexico.

Pilot lands plane on interstate in Mo.

An intoxicated pilot was arrested after landing a small aircraft early Friday on Interstate 70 southeast of Kansas City, Mo., after radioing that he had run out of fuel, authorities said.

The landing about 2:30 a.m. east of Grain Valley, roughly 20 miles southeast of Kansas City, closed westbound lanes of the highway for more than 2 1/2 hours, KCTV reported.

The plane had a “minor collision” with a guardrail but otherwise didn’t hit anything, the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted.

The patrol said the pilot radioed that he had run out of fuel and had to make an emergency landing on the highway.

Press limits for school shooter’s parents

An Oakland County Circuit judge issued a gag order in the case involving the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews noted in her ruling Friday that there would be no sanctions against the Oakland County prosecutor for pretrial statements made about the pending criminal case.

Matthews’ ruling was in response to defense attorneys’ requests asking prosecutor Karen McDonald to be sanctioned for allegedly making “unethical and inappropriate” remarks about their clients, James and Jennifer Crumbley, who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Michigan the teens.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged in the four deaths and the wounding of seven others at the school on Nov. 30. Prosecutors said a handgun was bought for him by his parents.

His trial is set for Jan. 17.