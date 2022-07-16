7/17 Personalities

Britain’s Prince Harry will address the U.N. General Assembly on Monday at its annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day .

The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex will be the keynote speaker at the U.N. event, and South Africa’s U.N. Mission said Friday his remarks “will be around the memories and legacy of Mandela and what has been learned from his struggle and his life that can help up face the new challenges in the world today.”

The world still faces challenges that were there during Mandela’s life, including racial intolerance, the divide between rich and poor, hunger and food insecurity, a mission diplomat said.

Other participants include assembly president Abdulla Shahid, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, New York Mayor Eric Adams and Guinea’s Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouaté.

The General Assembly established July 18 — Mandela’s birthday — as an international day to honor him not only by celebrating his life and contributions but by carrying out the tradition of participating in a community service activity.

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to court documents.

Black, represented by attorney Fred Haddad, appeared before Broward judge Stefanie Moon on Saturday morning and was given a $75,000 bond.

At about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Black, a 25-year-old Miramar resident whose name is Bill Kapri, was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol for an illegal window tint and expired tags, according to a report by radio personality Andy Slater.

Troopers smelled marijuana when Black opened the door of his bulletproof SUV, and a subsequent search turned up oxycodone pills and more than $50,000 in cash, the report said.

He is being held at Broward Main Jail.