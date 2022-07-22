7/23 Nation Briefs

3 fatally shot in Iowa; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death Friday while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting and found three people fatally shot in a tent on the campground, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said.

Officials immediately evacuated everyone from the park, a children’s summer camp on the grounds and the campground. Once the evacuation was complete, the only registered camper not accounted for was 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, Mortvedt said.

Law enforcement later found Sherwin dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park. Investigators don’t believe he had any prior relationship with the victims, Mortvedt said.

Couple arrested after man dies in sinkhole

Israeli police said Friday they placed a couple under house arrest, a day after a man attending a party at their villa died after being sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of their swimming pool.

The man and woman are suspected of causing death by negligence, police said. They were arrested Thursday, and a court decided to release them Friday under “restrictive conditions of house arrest” for five days.

The incident happened during a private party the couple hosted at their house in Karmi Yosef.

The police said the deceased 30-year-old was found following a search mission in which Israeli police, emergency crews and the army took part.

Uffizi painting not harmed amid protest

Italian environmental activists glued their hands Friday to the glass protecting Sandro Botticelli’s painting “Spring” in the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, police said. The museum said thanks to the glass, which was installed as a precaution several years ago, the piece was unharmed.

Carabinieri police said two young women and a man, all Italians who had bought entrance tickets, staged the protest in the Uffizi’s room dedicated to the painter. The activists sat on the floor and displayed a banner reading, “Last Generation No Gas No Coal,” police said.

The three were taken to a police station in Florence. Italian media said the activists were issued official orders to stay out of the tourist-popular city for three years.

Berisha prohibited from entering U.K.

Former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha said Friday that the U.K. has barred him from entering the country.

The British Embassy in Tirana tweeted Thursday that “the U.K. has taken disruptive action against several Albanian individuals with ties to criminality and corruption.” The embassy did not name the people targeted.

Berisha, the leader of Albania’s main opposition Democratic Party, said Britain’s home secretary notified him in a letter that he described as confidential. He said he decided to make his travel ban public himself.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also barred Berisha from entering the United States more than a year ago for alleged corrupt acts during his time as prime minister.