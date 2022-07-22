7/23 Personalities

Prince Harry can take the British government to court over his security arrangements in the U.K., a judge in London ruled Friday.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, lost publicly funded U.K. police protection when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020. The prince wants to pay personally for police security when he comes to Britain, and is challenging the government’s refusal to permit it.

Judge Jonathan Swift ruled Friday that the case can go to a full hearing at the High Court in London. He refused some aspects of the challenge but said some grounds “give rise to an arguable case” that deserves a hearing.

A date has not been set for the case to be heard.

***

The glory days of seeing Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band for under $150 are apparently over.

Fans of the once-blue-collar New Jersey rock legend were seeing red Thursday morning when seats to his March 5 show in Minneapolis went on sale via Ticketmaster’s VerifiedFan program at prices as high as $2,000 and with very few lower than $250.

Other U.S. cities on his 2023 are seeing floor seats top $4,000, sparking a lot of uproar on the fan site Backstreets: “This isn’t right. Nearly $10,000 for two tickets halfway back to the arena,” the superfan @BlogItAllNight posted on Twitter reacting to the prices in Tampa, Fla.

These prices are comparable to what the Rolling Stones for its shows last year.

In such cases, ticket prices usually go down as the concert date nears. However, given that it’s the Boss’ first tour with his old crew in six years — and there may not be many more such outings left in the 72-year-old rocker’s career — a lot of fans don’t want to risk being shut out.

“Pricey, but it could be the last time,” said Kristi Edwards of Eagan, who paid $317 for her seat in Section 122 behind the stage.