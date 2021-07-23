7/24 Nation Briefs

Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
BLY, Ore. — The nation’s largest wildfire raged through southern Oregon on Friday, but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames even as wildfires continued to threaten homes in neighboring California.
The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island, was 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes, mainly cabins, fire officials said. At least 2,000 homes were ordered evacuated at some point during the fire, and an additional 5,000 were threatened.
In central Montana, five firefighters were injured when a thunderstorm and swirling winds blew a lightning-caused wildfire back on them, federal officials said Friday. The Bureau of Land Management did not release the extent of the firefighters’ injuries or say where they were being treated.
DOJ: No probe into N.Y. nursing homes
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into government-run nursing homes in New York over their COVID-19 response, according to a letter sent Friday to several Republican members of Congress.
Under former President Donald Trump’s administration, the department’s civil rights division requested data last August from four states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan — about the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in public nursing homes.
The request came amid still-unanswered questions about whether some states inadvertently worsened the pandemic death toll by requiring nursing homes to accept residents previously hospitalized for COVID-19.
Many G-20 nations step up climate goals
ROME — Many of the climate and energy ministers at a Group of 20 meeting hosted by Italy agreed Friday to work toward even more ambitious goals for fighting climate change than those established in the 2015 Paris accords, an Italian official said.
Italy’s minister of ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani, also said concern over last week’s devastating flooding in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands was palpable during the two days of negotiations in Naples. Germany and the European Union are G-20 members.
At the Naples talks, the U.S., the European Union, Japan and Canada made clear they “firmly intend to go faster than the Paris agreement by the [end of] the decade, and below 1.5 degrees,” Cingolani said.
Xi visits Tibet as curbs on religion tighten
BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made a rare visit to Tibet as authorities tighten controls over the Himalayan region’s traditional Buddhist culture, accompanied by an accelerated drive for economic development and modernized infrastructure.
State media reported Friday that Xi visited sites in the capital, Lhasa, including the Drepung Monastery and the public square at the base of the Potala Palace that was home to the Dalai Lamas, Tibet’s traditional spiritual and temporal leaders. Xi’s visit was previously unannounced.
