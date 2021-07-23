7/24 Nation Briefs

Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze

BLY, Ore. — The nation’s largest wildfire raged through southern Oregon on Friday, but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames even as wildfires continued to threaten homes in neighboring California.

The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island, was 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes, mainly cabins, fire officials said. At least 2,000 homes were ordered evacuated at some point during the fire, and an additional 5,000 were threatened.

In central Montana, five firefighters were injured when a thunderstorm and swirling winds blew a lightning-caused wildfire back on them, federal officials said Friday. The Bureau of Land Management did not release the extent of the firefighters’ injuries or say where they were being treated.

DOJ: No probe into N.Y. nursing homes

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into government-run nursing homes in New York over their COVID-19 response, according to a letter sent Friday to several Republican members of Congress.