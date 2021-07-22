7/26 MetroBiz Index
Petersburg man indicted in first case in Va. using liquid nanotechnology called 'SmartWater' - a substance that marks property
A Petersburg man indicted in the burglary of an Ettrick business is the first person in Virginia to be charged with a crime based on the use o…
GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and his wife last year successfully petitioned Fairfax County to designate their horse farm as an agr…
Capital One cutting 147 remote-work jobs but says it also plans to hire thousands in computer science and engineering
Capital One Financial Corp. is cutting some remote-work jobs from its Richmond-area operations, even though the company also says it expects t…
The fraternity faced trouble each of the past seven school years and was on the verge of suspension more than other fraternities.
A former Richmond lawyer pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to “obstructing an official proceeding” in connection to his wrongfully obta…
A Burke County deputy is on administrative paid leave and an investigation is ongoing after a video showed the deputy restraining a man by his neck last week.
Virginia voters and political observers had anticipated a fresh look at the candidates for governor on July 24, in a traditional state bar ass…
Residential boom is about to hit the Innsbrook office park in Henrico as developers plan for thousands of new apartments
Innsbrook Corporate Center has been known for decades as a large office park in western Henrico County, but now it is being transformed into a…
The National Rifle Association on Thursday declined to endorse Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race, even as it endorsed …