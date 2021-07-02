7/3 Personalities

The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself in Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not given a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation.
Chris Hansen checked in at the Shiawassee County jail in Corunna, 65 miles northwest of Detroit. He was released and has 14 days to produce the full video, prosecutor Scott Koerner said. Hansen later posted a photo of the county courthouse on Instagram and said all matters had been resolved.
“Justice marches on!” he wrote.
The October sting operation between the Shiawassee and Genesee county sheriff’s offices occurred in nearby Owosso. Three men, including a state corrections officer, were charged with trying to meet underage girls for sex. Hansen and a film crew had been embedded with investigators.
Hansen and his team had provided an edited video, but a defendant wanted all of the footage in case there is any exculpatory information, he said.
***
One famous sitcom mom is taking another to task.
Janet Hubert isn’t happy about Phylicia Rashad’s support for Bill Cosby after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.
Rashad, who played Cosby’s on-screen wife on “The Cosby Show,” reacted to the news by tweeting that “ a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”
Hubert, the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star, did not share the same sentiment.
“Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then,” Hubert tweeted on Thursday.
Hubert suggested that Rashad would’ve been better off writing: “He’s old he’s out and I’m happy for him, but he still ...guilty.”
Rashad has since deleted her original celebratory tweet, while posting another expressing her support for survivors of sexual assault.
— From wire reports